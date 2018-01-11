FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Federal Heights arrested a woman after the remains of her father were found inside a home on Eliot Circle Wednesday.
The body of William Mussack, 61, was found inside.
Investigators say they first received a call from a concerned family members on Dec. 27 who say they had not heard or seen from a male relative since early December.
A missing person report was filed the next day.
It wasn’t until Wednesday when investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Eliot Circle.
Mussack’s daughter, Dayna Jennings, was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and hazmat teams were seen walking in and out of the home collecting evidence on Wednesday.