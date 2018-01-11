Watch Live
Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Dayna Jennings, Federal Heights, Human Remains, Local TV, William Mussack

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Federal Heights arrested a woman after the remains of her father were found inside a home on Eliot Circle Wednesday.

federal heights vo transfer frame 0 Woman Arrested After Fathers Remains Found Inside Home

Human remains found in a home in Federal Heights. (credit: CBS)

The body of William Mussack, 61, was found inside.

Investigators say they first received a call from a concerned family members on Dec. 27 who say they had not heard or seen from a male relative since early December.

federal heights vo transfer frame 212 Woman Arrested After Fathers Remains Found Inside Home

(credit: CBS)

A missing person report was filed the next day.

It wasn’t until Wednesday when investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Eliot Circle.

dayna jennings Woman Arrested After Fathers Remains Found Inside Home

Dayna Jennings (credit: Federal Heights Police)

Mussack’s daughter, Dayna Jennings, was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

federal heights vo transfer frame 662 Woman Arrested After Fathers Remains Found Inside Home

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and hazmat teams were seen walking in and out of the home collecting evidence on Wednesday.

