BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A 24-year-old man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body behind a trash bin in Commerce City has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Deshawn Benain was sentenced Wednesday for the death of 21-year-old Sydney Lewis, whose body was found covered with cardboard and plastic wrap in Commerce City on Jan. 23. Her hands and feet had been bound with electrical tape, and investigators say she was likely strangled or asphyxiated.

Prosecutors say Benain attacked Lewis after luring her to his apartment. He then drove around for several hours with her body in his car, which was spotted on surveillance cameras near the trash bin.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rhamey says Benain has failed to take responsibility and continues to characterize the death as an accident.

