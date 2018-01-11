Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder County DA, Stan Garnett

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Stan Garnett says he is resigning from his position as Boulder County’s district attorney.

gettyimages 1611548521 Boulder County DA Stan Garnett To Resign

Stan Garnett (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Garnett says he is leaving on March 1 and plans to take a job in the private sector.

Garnett has been Boulder’s DA since 2009. In 2010 he made an unsuccessful run for Colorado attorney general. He ran as a Democrat and lost to Republican John Suthers.

In a letter sent by Garnett to Gov. John Hickenlooper, Garnett said he “will remain involved in public discourse, particularly on the issues about which I am the most passionate: the judicial system, criminal justice reform and the protection of our immigrant population.”

