BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Stan Garnett says he is resigning from his position as Boulder County’s district attorney.
Garnett says he is leaving on March 1 and plans to take a job in the private sector.
Garnett has been Boulder’s DA since 2009. In 2010 he made an unsuccessful run for Colorado attorney general. He ran as a Democrat and lost to Republican John Suthers.
In a letter sent by Garnett to Gov. John Hickenlooper, Garnett said he “will remain involved in public discourse, particularly on the issues about which I am the most passionate: the judicial system, criminal justice reform and the protection of our immigrant population.”