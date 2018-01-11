DENVER (CBS4) – Rockers Bon Jovi will kick off the spring leg of their tour at the Pepsi Center.
The New Jersey group’s “This House Is Not for Sale Tour” will start up again in Denver on March 14 after a successful run last year. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April. Last spring they scheduled a tour stop in Denver but then had to cancel it.
More information about exclusive pre-sale ticketing information is available at http://www.bonjovi.com.