DENVER (CBS4) – Rockers Bon Jovi will kick off the spring leg of their tour at the Pepsi Center.

gettyimages 627495646 Bon Jovi Announces New Tour Dates, Denver Concert

Jon Bon Jovi (credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The New Jersey group’s “This House Is Not for Sale Tour” will start up again in Denver on March 14 after a successful run last year. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April. Last spring they scheduled a tour stop in Denver but then had to cancel it.

gettyimages 133626703 Bon Jovi Announces New Tour Dates, Denver Concert

Bon Jovi in 1984. Pictured are, from left, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, and Richie Sambora. (credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

More information about exclusive pre-sale ticketing information is available at http://www.bonjovi.com.

