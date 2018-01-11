Filed Under:Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Police, Hero, stuffed dog

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to raise money for future K9 resources, Aurora Police are selling mini K9s.

The department has 500 miniature stuffed dogs named “Hero” available for purchase for $20. All proceeds go to a savings account that will purchase future K9 partners.

The stuffed dogs won’t be able to be mailed so anyone who buys one will have to pick it up at locations to be determined in the near future.

If you’d like to purchase one, contact Sergeant Samuels at bsamuels@auroragov.org.

