AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet has pleaded guilty to taking improper photographs of women without their consent.

The school said freshman cadet Sammy Tawakkol entered the plea Thursday and will be expelled from the academy. Officials say he will likely receive an other-than-honorable discharge from the Air Force.

After consulting with the victims, the military court didn’t sentence Tawakkol to additional jail time. He has already spent 3 ½ months in jail and another six months in mental health treatment.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria praised the victims for speaking up.

The academy said Tawakkol was accused of photographing the “private parts” of women in an area where they had a reasonable expectation of privacy. He was also accused of indecent viewing and failure to obey an order.

