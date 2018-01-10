WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man on 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard last week.

Westminster police say Dariques Hemphill was caught by Aurora police after he allegedly rammed an Aurora police officer’s car late Monday night.

The investigation started when shots were fired near 92nd and Federal on Jan. 5. Police say a man inside an SUV was shot and killed and crashed into a first-floor apartment.

There were residents inside, but none of them were seriously hurt.

Investigators say this was apparently a random shooting and not an exchange of gunfire as previously suspected.

Westminster police say a woman was also inside the SUV and was injured, but is expected to survive. That victim, as well as the driver, have not been identified.

Aurora police responded to Smoky Hill Road and Wagon Trail on Monday after they received reports of a possible stolen vehicle.

When officers tried to contact the vehicle, they say the driver hit an officer’s car and ran from the scene.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while officers looked for the suspect, who was later identified as Hemphill.

Police also arrested Kerstie Arnold. Both suspects face charges including first degree murder and aggravated robbery.