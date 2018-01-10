By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers are already encountering slick roads in the high country on Wednesday as a powerful winter storm moves into the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a traction law for Vail Pass on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.

Expect more areas of the I-70 corridor to require vehicles have alternative traction devices, snow tires, or 4WD/AWD. The chain law for commercial vehicles has already been issued.

Snow is anticipated to continue Wednesday evening with several inches expected by Thursday morning.

CDOT is also warning passenger vehicles if conditions continue to worsen they may issue a chain law for all vehicles.

As of 2:40 p.m. the snow was falling in Frisco, but not sticking to roadways.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted out a photo of a trooper on patrol on Berthoud Pass showing snowy conditions at the summit.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.