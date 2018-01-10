Filed Under:CDOT, Chain Laws, Colorado Department of Transportation, Dotsero, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Traction Law, Vail Pass

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers are already encountering slick roads in the high country on Wednesday as a powerful winter storm moves into the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a traction law for Vail Pass on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.

snow Traction Laws In Effect As Winter Storm Moves Into Colorado

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Expect more areas of the I-70 corridor to require vehicles have alternative traction devices, snow tires, or 4WD/AWD. The chain law for commercial vehicles has already been issued.

Snow is anticipated to continue Wednesday evening with several inches expected by Thursday morning.

CDOT is also warning passenger vehicles if conditions continue to worsen they may issue a chain law for all vehicles.

As of 2:40 p.m. the snow was falling in Frisco, but not sticking to roadways.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted out a photo of a trooper on patrol on Berthoud Pass showing snowy conditions at the summit.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch