ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos on Wednesday said they have hired a new special teams coordinator.

gettyimages 4568650541 Broncos Announce Hiring Of Special Teams Coordinator

Indianapolis Colts special teams coach Tom McMahon (credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Tom McMahon replaces Brock Olivo, who was fired last week along with several other assistant coaches.

McMahon was the coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts’ special teams unit for the past five years. Prior to that he was the special teams coordinator for the Chiefs and the Rams.

“He’s an experienced special teams coach with a direct teaching style that emphasizes fundamentals,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said in a prepared statement. “Tom has a proven track record developing young players on special teams and will bring leadership and energy to this important phase of our team.”

