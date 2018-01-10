By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Since Rep. Steve Lebsock’s first accusation of sexual harassment in November 2017, nearly a dozen women have accused the politician of misconduct.

A group of protesters stood in front of the state Capitol Wednesday morning demanding Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton, resign and take responsibility for his actions.

The timing of Wednesday morning’s protest was no coincidence. Protesters chose the first day of the 2018 Legislative session, knowing Lebsock and all his colleagues would be at the state Capitol.

Lebsock publicly apologized to one of his accusers, but claims to have no memory of any inappropriate behavior. He then challenged his other accusers to file formal complaints instead of reporting their abuse to the media.

Protestors say Lebsock breached the public’s trust and abused his position of power. They demand lawmakers be held to a higher standard.

“Our legislators’ jobs are to make sure our rights are protected. We have a right as human beings to go to work, to be in public, and to not have to worry about being sexually violated in any way, shape or form,” said protest organizer Laura Richards.

A petition demanding the resignation of Lebsock has more than 30,000 signatures. The Speaker of the House and Gov. John Hickenlooper have also called for him to resign.

Lebsock is running for State Treasurer this year. So far, he has not said he will drop out of the race or resign from his current seat.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.