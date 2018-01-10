Filed Under:2018 Legislative Session, Colorado Politics, Faith Winter, Local TV, Sexual Harassment, State Capitol, Steve Lebsock

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Since Rep. Steve Lebsock’s first accusation of sexual harassment in November 2017, nearly a dozen women have accused the politician of misconduct.

A group of protesters stood in front of the state Capitol Wednesday morning demanding Lebsock, a Democrat representing Thornton, resign and take responsibility for his actions.

lebsock protest 12vo frame 550 Protesters Demand Rep. Lebsock Resign

(credit: CBS)

The timing of Wednesday morning’s protest was no coincidence. Protesters chose the first day of the 2018 Legislative session, knowing Lebsock and all his colleagues would be at the state Capitol.

lebsock interview 6pkg transfer frame 58 Protesters Demand Rep. Lebsock Resign

Rep. Steve Lebsock (credit: CBS)

Lebsock publicly apologized to one of his accusers, but claims to have no memory of any inappropriate behavior. He then challenged his other accusers to file formal complaints instead of reporting their abuse to the media.

lebsock protest 12vo frame 1049 Protesters Demand Rep. Lebsock Resign

(credit: CBS)

Protestors say Lebsock breached the public’s trust and abused his position of power. They demand lawmakers be held to a higher standard.

“Our legislators’ jobs are to make sure our rights are protected. We have a right as human beings to go to work, to be in public, and to not have to worry about being sexually violated in any way, shape or form,” said protest organizer Laura Richards.

lebsock protest 12vo frame 741 Protesters Demand Rep. Lebsock Resign

(credit: CBS)

A petition demanding the resignation of Lebsock has more than 30,000 signatures. The Speaker of the House and Gov. John Hickenlooper have also called for him to resign.

Lebsock is running for State Treasurer this year. So far, he has not said he will drop out of the race or resign from his current seat.

lebsock protest 12vo frame 873 Protesters Demand Rep. Lebsock Resign

(credit: CBS)

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch