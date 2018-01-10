Filed Under:State Capitol, Kevin Grantham, Crisanta Duran, State Lawmakers, 2018 Legislative Session, 2018 State Legislature

DENVER (AP) — Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Senate President Kevin Grantham have gaveled in the 2018 legislative session.

Lawmakers pledged on Wednesday’s opening day to tackle the perennial issues of roads and schools funding.

session starts 12vo transfer frame 1160 Roads, Schools, Pensions Top Colorado Legislative Issues

(credit: CBS)

They also hope to shore up the state public employees’ pension fund, which has more than $30 billion in unfunded liabilities.

Democrats hold the state House, and Republicans control the Senate. So both Duran and Grantham urged lawmakers to try to set aside partisanship and 2018 election politics to find common ground.

session starts 12vo transfer frame 620 Roads, Schools, Pensions Top Colorado Legislative Issues

(credit: CBS)

They noted legislators agreed on most of the hundreds of bills introduced last year.
Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited, delivers his final state of the state address on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch