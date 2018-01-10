Filed Under:Adrienne Macintosh, Aurora Police Department, Brian Vasquez, Cherry Creek School District, Cheryl Somers-Wegienka, David Gonzales, Local TV, Prairie Middle School, Sexual Assault

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three school administrators, which include a school principal, a dean and a counselor, are now charged with failing to report child abuse related to a sexual assault case.

brian vasquez3 School Administrators Indicted On Charges Related To Child Abuse

Brian Vasquez (credit: Aurora Police)

Brian Vasquez faces at least 31 charges including multiple counts of sexual assault and is accused of molesting students while he worked at Prairie Middle School.

web frame double School Administrators Indicted On Charges Related To Child Abuse

David Gonzlaes and Adrienne MacInthosh (credit: CBS)

A grand jury indicted David Gonzales, Adrienne MacIntosh and Cheryl Somers-Wegienka.

Prosecutors say they investigated the sex assault allegations themselves and never notified police.

Comments

