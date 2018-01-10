AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three school administrators, which include a school principal, a dean and a counselor, are now charged with failing to report child abuse related to a sexual assault case.
Brian Vasquez faces at least 31 charges including multiple counts of sexual assault and is accused of molesting students while he worked at Prairie Middle School.
A grand jury indicted David Gonzales, Adrienne MacIntosh and Cheryl Somers-Wegienka.
Prosecutors say they investigated the sex assault allegations themselves and never notified police.