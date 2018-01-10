By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As snow spreads across the mountains on Wednesday, Denver and the Front Range should see rain showers during the afternoon and maybe a brief period of snow Wednesday evening.

The storm responsible for the rain and snow will track across New Mexico on and therefore the heaviest precipitation will be found across southern Colorado including the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado where the snow could be measured in feet in some spots.

Usually in January the topic of “precip type” does not come up in Colorado weather forecasts. But this storm is unusual because colder air will lag far behind it and that’s why we believe the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will see rain instead of snow Wednesday afternoon. Most of the rain will hold off until after 3 or 4 p.m.

If snow manages to develop in the metro area, it will likely be after 6 or 7 p.m. and any accumulation will be very, very minor. It’s a somewhat different story on the Eastern Plains were if the snow develops soon enough, it’s possible there could be a quick inch or two of snow which of course would be very welcomed.

Thursday will bring a return to sunny and dry weather along with much more typical temperatures for January. The day will start with 20s and then we’ll top out in the lower and middle 40s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.