By Matt Kroschel

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Power was knocked out just before 2 p.m. for the entire town of Kremmling in Grand county.

Mountain Parks Electric officials reached by phone said the issue is with a power substation and this could be a “lengthy” outage.

After about 20 minutes, power was being restored to some residents.

Temperatures are dropping as a winter storm moves into the area, causing concerns for people who rely on electricity for their heating needs.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

