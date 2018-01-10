KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Power was knocked out just before 2 p.m. for the entire town of Kremmling in Grand county.
Mountain Parks Electric officials reached by phone said the issue is with a power substation and this could be a “lengthy” outage.
After about 20 minutes, power was being restored to some residents.
Temperatures are dropping as a winter storm moves into the area, causing concerns for people who rely on electricity for their heating needs.
