FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Federal Heights taped off a home on Eliot Circle Wednesday after they found human remains inside.

Human remains found in a home in Federal Heights. (credit: CBS)

Investigators have released little information, but say they first received a call from a concerned family members on Dec. 27 who say they had not heard or seen from a male relative since early December.

(credit: CBS)

A missing person report was filed the next day. Investigators met with the family and say “a number of concerns regarding the welfare of the missing person arose.”

It wasn’t until Wednesday when investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Eliot Circle.

Details about the human remains found have not been released.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and hazmat teams were seen walking in and out of the home.

