DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony for its North Building Renovation Project on Wednesday.

art museum groundbreaking 6vo transfer frame 376 Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start Of Museum Renovation

The renovation will include an expanded gallery space for growing collections, a three-story welcome center, a more public rooftop venue and upgraded heating and safety features and electrical and tech improvements.

art museum groundbreaking 6sotvo transfer frame 615 Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start Of Museum Renovation

The process to move thousands of paintings and sculptures started in April 2017.

The $150 million renovation project is expected to be complete by 2021 in time for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

