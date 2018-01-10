DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony for its North Building Renovation Project on Wednesday.
The renovation will include an expanded gallery space for growing collections, a three-story welcome center, a more public rooftop venue and upgraded heating and safety features and electrical and tech improvements.
The process to move thousands of paintings and sculptures started in April 2017.
The $150 million renovation project is expected to be complete by 2021 in time for the museum’s 50th anniversary.