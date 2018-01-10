GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley replaced its newest city council member on Tuesday.
A judge ruled that Eddie Mirick cannot serve because he has a felony conviction on his record.
Mirick was replaced with Stacy Suniga who had run against him in the November 2017 election.
Mirick says he did not disclose to voters that he accepted a plea to felony forgery 40 years ago in California because the charge was supposed to be downgraded to a misdemeanor.
A judge said that there is no evidence that the charge was downgraded.