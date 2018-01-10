Filed Under:Edward Mirick, Greeley, Greeley City Council, Local TV, Stacy Suniga, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley replaced its newest city council member on Tuesday.

A judge ruled that Eddie Mirick cannot serve because he has a felony conviction on his record.

co greeley councilman 6vo frame 1128 Greeley Replaces Newest City Council Member

Eddie Mirick (credit: CBS)

Mirick was replaced with Stacy Suniga who had run against him in the November 2017 election.

stacy suniga Greeley Replaces Newest City Council Member

Stacy Suniga (credit: Greeley)

Mirick says he did not disclose to voters that he accepted a plea to felony forgery 40 years ago in California because the charge was supposed to be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

co greeley councilman 6vo frame 197 Greeley Replaces Newest City Council Member

Eddie Mirick (credit: CBS)

A judge said that there is no evidence that the charge was downgraded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch