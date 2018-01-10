By Dominic Garcia

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Several months after a terrifying fall from the Nose of Yosemite’s famed El Capitan, Quinn Brett continues to recover.

In October, she fell over 100 feet and landed on a ledge. She broke four ribs, shattered her scapula and suffered a burst fracture of her T12 vertebrae.

As a result, she’s now paralyzed for the waist down.

Brett, 37, knows the route well. In fact, she has set a previous speed climb record on The Nose, but as she headed back up on Oct. 11, she said she was more distracted than usual.

“I feel like I was reaching around to grab another cam to put in to protect myself and a foot slipped or a piece that I was on popped out,” said Brett from her hospital room at Craig.

“I remember the feeling of falling, but I thankfully don’t remember hitting anything, but I fell about 120 feet and hit the Texas Flake,” she told CBS4’s Jaime Leary.

Brett is well known in Estes Park. She works as a climbing ranger each summer, rescuing injured hikers and climbers from the backcountry in Rocky Mountain National Park.

She’s been inspiring outdoor enthusiasts for more than a decade with her mind-boggling ascents around the world.

Now, she faces a mountain of medical bills and friends have come together to help raise money for her recovery fund.

They’ve organized a one of a kind fundraiser that includes a climbing film festival, live music, raffles and even their own TED talk.

“I believe people are generally inclined to want to help others in need, and I think their specific desire to support Quinn through this incredibly difficult situation is further motivated by the fact that Quinn was — and is — such a positive, uplifting member of the community,” said Brett’s brother, Cory. “We’ve received messages from people all over the world, some of whom know Quinn and some of whom don’t, and the common thread in all of those messages is how inspirational Quinn is to others.

Friends and family say she continues to work hard to recover function in her body and learn to do the things most of us take for granted each day.

All proceeds from this event will go directly to Brett’s medical care and expenses related to her disabilities.

FUNDRAISER INFO:

Sat, Jan. 13, 2018

5:00 PM – 10:30 PM MST

Ridgeline Hotel

101 S. St Vrain Ave

Estes Park, CO 80517

Tickets Cost $50-$80 and cover:

TED Talk by Estes Park’s own Tommy Caldwell

REEL Rock Film Tour

Free Beers

Silent Auction

Epic Raffle

Photo Booth

Live music from Write Minded and She and I

Free food

