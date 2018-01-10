By Rick Sallinger

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirteen more charges of attempted murder have been filed against the man accused of shooting at a Walmart store last November in Thornton.

The shooting left three people dead.

Scott Ostrem, 47, now faces a total of 51 charges including six counts of murder.

In court on Wednesday, Ostrem was also denied his request for a new attorney unless he hires private counsel.

Teresa Muniz first told CBS4 in November that her neighbor, Ostrem, was rude to Hispanics in their building.

“It hurts, it really does,” she said shortly after the shooting.

Ostrem first wrote CBS4 a letter from jail in which he stated, “I have no problem with the Hispanic people.”

He followed it up with a call to CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger.

“We talked to several of your neighbors who said you were predjudiced against hispanic people, is that true?” asked Sallinger.

“Oh no, all Hispanic people, I’ve grown up around them my whole life and they have pretty rich culture. I mean they’re pretty good people. They’re pretty proud people,” Ostrem said.

Three Hispanic people were shot to death at the Walmart: Carlos Moreno, Victor Vasquez, and Pamela Marques.

But Ostrem, while not admitting any guilt, insisted he has nothing against Hispanics.

“You know their food is excellent. Can’t complain, so no, I’m not prejudiced against Hispanic people whatsoever,” he said.

He would not discuss whether he was at the Walmart the night of the shooting.

One of his former neighbors, Yesena Castroena, said he never lashed out at her, but said his feelings to others was apparent.

“You could tell his reaction against Mexicans. I mean Hispanics or other races,” she said.

Many of Ostrem’s neighbors tell CBS4 they don’t believe Ostrem.

“Just because he hates my nationality doesn’t mean I should fear him either. Do you think he’s lying? I do,” said Muniz.

She said Ostrem’s sister came to clean out his belongings from his apartment.

At that time she apologized to her saying she had seen on television the claims that her brother was racist. She then asked if she could hug Muniz. She also gave her a lamp.

