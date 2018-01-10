Filed Under:Adams County, Local TV, Scott Ostrem, Thornton, Walmart Shooting

By Rick Sallinger

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirteen more charges of attempted murder have been filed against the man accused of shooting at a Walmart store last November in Thornton.

The shooting left three people dead.

scott ostrem 2 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

Scott Ostrem (credit: Thornton Police)

Scott Ostrem, 47, now faces a total of 51 charges including six counts of murder.

In court on Wednesday, Ostrem was also denied his request for a new attorney unless he hires private counsel.

thornton walmart shooting 6pkg transfer frame 233 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

Teresa Muniz first told CBS4 in November that her neighbor, Ostrem, was rude to Hispanics in their building.

“It hurts, it really does,” she said shortly after the shooting.

Ostrem first wrote CBS4 a letter from jail in which he stated, “I have no problem with the Hispanic people.”

thornton walmart shooting 6pkg transfer frame 353 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

He followed it up with a call to CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger.

“We talked to several of your neighbors who said you were predjudiced against hispanic people, is that true?” asked Sallinger.

thornton walmart shooting 6pkg transfer frame 863 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

“Oh no, all Hispanic people, I’ve grown up around them my whole life and they have pretty rich culture. I mean they’re pretty good people. They’re pretty proud people,” Ostrem said.

Three Hispanic people were shot to death at the Walmart: Carlos Moreno, Victor Vasquez, and  Pamela Marques.

thornton walmart shooting 6pkg transfer frame 1193 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

But Ostrem, while not admitting any guilt, insisted he has nothing against Hispanics.

thornton walmart shooting 6pkg transfer frame 683 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Scott Ostrem by phone. (credit: CBS)

“You know their food is excellent. Can’t complain, so no, I’m not prejudiced against Hispanic people whatsoever,” he said.

He would not discuss whether he was at the Walmart the night of the shooting.

One of his former neighbors, Yesena Castroena,  said he never lashed out at her, but said his feelings to others was apparent.

“You could tell his reaction against Mexicans. I mean Hispanics or other races,” she said.

thornton suspect 5pkg transfer frame 653 Accused Walmart Shooter: Im Not Prejudiced Against Hispanics

(credit: CBS)

Many of Ostrem’s neighbors tell CBS4 they don’t believe Ostrem.

“Just because he hates my nationality doesn’t mean I should fear him either. Do you think he’s lying? I do,” said Muniz.

She said Ostrem’s sister came to clean out his belongings from his apartment.

At that time she apologized to her saying she had seen on television the claims that her brother was racist. She then asked if she could hug Muniz. She also gave her a lamp.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch