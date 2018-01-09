By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – The United States Supreme Court has refused to consider the case of convicted Colorado wife killer Harold Henthorn, insuring Henthorn will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Monday, Supreme Court clerk Scott Harris issued a brief statement on the Henthorn case saying, “The petition for writ of certiorari is denied. Justice Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition.”

The statement means the highest court in the land declined to review a decision from last summer by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which upheld Henthorn’s murder conviction.

A jury convicted Harold Henthorn in 2015 of shoving his wife, Dr. Toni Henthorn, off a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park. She fell more than 100 feet during a September 2012 hike celebrating the couple’s anniversary.

Prosecutors suggested Henthorn killed his wife so he could pocket $4.7 million in life insurance proceeds. Prosecutors also indicated they believed Henthorn also killed his first wife, Lynn, who died in a freak accident in 1995 in Douglas County.

She died while changing a tire. Henthorn said the couples Jeep slipped off a jack, and crushed his wife who was beneath the vehicle retrieving a lug nut. He was never charged with a crime and collected about $600,000. In life insurance for his first wife’s death.

Robert Bertolet, Toni Henthorn’s father, told CBS4 the U.S. Supreme Court decision means,” He is done and can settle back and serve his life term.”

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.