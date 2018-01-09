By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– “I got a call to see if I wanted to audition and I was like yeah, why not!?”

Eve tells CBS4’s Morning Anchor Britt Moreno she left her home in London to audition in Los Angeles and she was not sure if she landed the gig or not.

She says she is “so happy” to be a part of the show.

The Talk Host Julie Chen says, “she brought a perspective none of us have” which is a Grammy. Chen explains they auditioned different people and some of the shows didn’t even make air.

She says Eve has chemistry with the other ladies and “you can’t teach chemistry.”

Chen tells Moreno, “I saw someone who was very comfortable and genuine and kind and willing to open up and talk about her personal life.”

Eve says that is something she had to think about. She says she is learning how to better reveal her private and personal life on the job.

The ladies of the show, Julie, Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood, are embracing New Year’s Evolutions and Eve will join the other ladies and go sans makeup Tuesday on air!

The Talk airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on CBS4.

