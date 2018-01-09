(CBS4) – A suspected vehicle thief was arrested early Tuesday morning after Aurora police say that person ran from officers.
The situation unfolded close to midnight on Monday night, near East Smoky Hill Road and East Wagontrail Parkway.
Police said they received an alert about a possible stolen vehicle in the area. When officers tried to contact the vehicle, they say the driver hit an officer’s car and ran from the scene, along with four juvenile passengers inside the suspect vehicle.
Investigators say the juveniles will not be charged.
Police on scene told CBS4 that officer was a little banged up, but will be okay.
Aurora police asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect. About an hour later, the suspect was located by police and K9 officers.
Aurora police said aside from the vehicle being stolen, they believe it could be related to a recent possible burglary in the Denver area.
Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.