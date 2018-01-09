Filed Under:Antlers Hotel, Colorado Springs, Downtown Stadium, Local TV, Perry Sanders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some business leaders in Colorado Springs would like to see a stadium built in a park downtown.

park Business Leader Floats Idea Of Stadium In Downtown Colorado Springs

(credit: CBS)

A similar idea was under consideration a year ago, but it was tabled in February. Now, KKTV reports the owner of the Antlers Hotel is among those who say they’d like the city to consider building the stadium in the park behind the hotel.

“Whether this works or not, we’re doing everything in our power to try,” Perry Sanders said.

The multi-use stadium could be a home to the Switchbacks, a professional soccer team. The proposal would be for the stadium to have a capacity of 9,500 and to not be funded from taxpayer money but rather from City for Champions money.

Sanders proposed the idea during a Colorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday.

