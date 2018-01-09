ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man called a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a missing teenager from Adams County has been arrested on an unrelated charge.

Shawn Schwartz was arrested in Boulder early Saturday morning after he made some apparently suicidal posts on Facebook.

The body of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger was was found in unincorporated Adams County last month. Family members reported the teen missing on Dec. 28, 2017.

She was last seen at her Broomfield apartment. Her body was found following day on the property of McIntosh Dairy in Adams County.

A Facebook post Bollinger made just one week before her disappearance fueled a firestorm of speculation on social media.

The post was a public warning about a man she said had been stalking her for years — Shawn Schwartz.

Bollinger claimed Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

On Dec. 15, 2017 she filed a restraining order against Schwartz. She was found dead two weeks later.

On Jan. 5, Schwartz posted on Facebook asking the police to come find him and “put me in the ground.”

When officers arrived, they took Schwartz to Boulder Community Health for a mental health hold. Before officers could complete the paperwork, Schwartz started to yell and refused to let hospital staff help him.

He was placed under arrest for obstruction but as officers were trying to escort him to the patrol car, he refused to walk and yelled at the officers. A spit hood was placed on Schwartz while officers waited for the ambulance to take him to the Boulder County Jail. That’s when he kicked the officers.

Schwartz remains in custody on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.