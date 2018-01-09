Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
    06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates State Office Sexual Harassment, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)
Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff's Office, Assault On A Peace Officer, Boulder Police, Broomfield Police Department, Local TV, McIntosh Dairy, Missing Woman, Natalie Bollinger, Obstructing A Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Shawn Schwartz

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man called a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a missing teenager from Adams County has been arrested on an unrelated charge.

Shawn Schwartz was arrested in Boulder early Saturday morning after he made some apparently suicidal posts on Facebook.

shawn schwartz from bouldercoso Person Of Interest In Missing Teens Death Arrested In Unrelated Case

Shawn Schwartz (credit: Boulder County)

The body of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger was was found in unincorporated Adams County last month. Family members reported the teen missing on Dec. 28, 2017.

missing broomfield woman 2 Person Of Interest In Missing Teens Death Arrested In Unrelated Case

(credit: CBS4)

She was last seen at her Broomfield apartment. Her body was found following day on the property of McIntosh Dairy in Adams County.

missing broomfield woman 5 Person Of Interest In Missing Teens Death Arrested In Unrelated Case

Natalie Bollinger (credit: CBS4)

A Facebook post Bollinger made just one week before her disappearance fueled a firestorm of speculation on social media.

The post was a public warning about a man she said had been stalking her for years — Shawn Schwartz.

missing broomfield woman 3 1 Person Of Interest In Missing Teens Death Arrested In Unrelated Case

(credit: CBS4)

Bollinger claimed Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

On Dec. 15, 2017 she filed a restraining order against Schwartz. She was found dead two weeks later.

On Jan. 5, Schwartz posted on Facebook asking the police to come find him and “put me in the ground.”

missing broomfield woman 6 Person Of Interest In Missing Teens Death Arrested In Unrelated Case

(credit: CBS4)

When officers arrived, they took Schwartz to Boulder Community Health for a mental health hold. Before officers could complete the paperwork, Schwartz started to yell and refused to let hospital staff help him.

He was placed under arrest for obstruction but as officers were trying to escort him to the patrol car, he refused to walk and yelled at the officers. A spit hood was placed on Schwartz while officers waited for the ambulance to take him to the Boulder County Jail. That’s when he kicked the officers.

Schwartz remains in custody on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch