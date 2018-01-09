Filed Under:Centennial, Cherry Creek School District, Cherry Creek Schools, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Lewis Palmer School District, Local TV, Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– Students who live in Monument may be sleeping in next school year. The Lewis Palmer School District is considering later start times for some students.

The middle school would begin its day at 8:55 a.m. which is about an hour-and-a-half later than the current start time.

High school would begin at 8:45 a.m. which is about an hour later.

Elementary school would start about an hour earlier at 7:30 a.m.

Studies have shown that groggy students do better in school by sleeping in a little later.

The Greeley-Evans and Cherry Creek School Districts changed start times this year.

