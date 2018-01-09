DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Michael Spencer sat down with ESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold on Sunday to talk about how things might be shaping up with the Denver Broncos’ quarterback situation.

Here’s a transcript of that conversation:

SPENCER: We know they’re making coaching changes. They’re going to make some player changes, too. It doesn’t sound like John Elway is sold on the quarterbacks on the roster. So peer into your crystal ball, if you will. What will they do at quarterback? Do they stick with one of the three, four guys (Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Chad Kelly) they have? Do they go for a free agent? Do they go for a QB in the draft?

LEGWOLD: They probably go for both. I think there’s multiple levels to the decision. There’s essentially three paths. You draft with the fifth pick and go all in on whoever that is. You live with the mistakes, and you move forward with that. You sign a veteran to back him up. Or, you sign a veteran bridge quarterback for one or two years, draft the guy you think will be a franchise quarterback at No. 5 or maybe at the top of the second round, or trade down into the bottom of the first round. Again, you get the bridge veteran and then the young guy, or you get out the checkbook and you go huge in free agency. You go Kirk Cousins. If Drew Brees makes it to the open market — now Brees has a clause in his contract that says they cannot franchise, use the franchise player tag, and they cannot trade him. So if they don’t sign him, he’s in the open market.

SPENCER: If they do go free agency and get a quarterback there, what will they do with that fifth pick in the draft?

LEGWOLD: I think then the strength of the board is offensive line, running back. … People will scramble for the quarterback. So the other position players will drop to you — that could include Saquon Barkley from Penn State.

SPENCER: And even if they go quarterback in free agency, you know they need help on that offensive line and at the running back position. Some of the college players they might be looking at they’ll have a prime opportunity to see when they coach in the Senior Bowl later this month. Leggy, thanks so much for stopping by.