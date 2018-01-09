Watch Live
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Colorado State University student shown on video being thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer last year.

Michaella Surat, 22, was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors, in Fort Collins following her arrest in April 2017.

A mistrial was declared after the defense discovered new evidence.

Police say the Colorado State University student hit an officer multiple times after her boyfriend was detained outside a bar and also grabbed an officer by the throat. Authorities say force was needed to arrest her.

The officer, Randy Klamser, was cleared of wrongdoing in June after an internal investigation. Police said he followed standard procedure.

Surat’s lawyer said she sustained a concussion and bruises.

The mistrial allows both sides to review the evidence and a new trial could be scheduled this Spring.

