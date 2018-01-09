Filed Under:Clear Creek Canyon, Golden, Highway 6, Local TV, Tour Bus Crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash between a casino tour bus and SUV have caused some traffic delays along Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon.

The bus and SUV collided in the canyon west of Golden about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The highway was closed in the area during the crash investigation and cleanup.

There were minor injuries.

How long the highway will remain closed is unclear.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated but Colorado State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis says troopers believe the SUV to be at fault.

