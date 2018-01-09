COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates State Office Sexual Harassment, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council unanimously approved the new location for the Beloved Community Village of tiny homes.

The city council met on Monday night to talk about the issue of allowing 16 people to move back into their homes. Those residents were once homeless.

“Being homeless, you get used to being in multiple different places, all within the same week,” said Cersilla Wolf, one of the villagers.

The village was first created six months ago at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street. It had to move across the street on Friday because of the city’s temporary zoning rules.

Mayor Michael Hancock could now sign the rezoning by the end of the workweek.

Members of the community also plan to ask city councilors to change zoning laws so they don’t have to keep moving every six months.

