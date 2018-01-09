WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Steve Bannon has stepped down from his role as chairman of Breitbart News, according to the organization’s website.

Bannon, a former White House strategist for President Donald Trump, and the company will “work together on a smooth and orderly transition.”

Bannon said on the site he’s proud of the team and what it has accomplished.

The news comes after the president distanced himself from Bannon following his comments in the new “Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House” book by Michael Wolff.

The book hit the shelves on Friday and it’s already number one on Amazon’s best-seller list.

One of Bannon’s more damning claims in the book is that a meeting between a Russian attorney and Donald Trump Junior was treasonous.

Bannon later said he regretted his remarks and still supports Trump.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, might take Bannon’s place at Breitbart.

Bannon joined the organization in 2012.