Filed Under:Breitbart, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Local TV, Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Steve Bannon has stepped down from his role as chairman of Breitbart News, according to the organization’s website.

Bannon, a former White House strategist for President Donald Trump, and the company will “work together on a smooth and orderly transition.”

gettyimages 886626122 Bannon Out At Breitbart Following Dispute Over Fire And Fury

Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week’s special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Bannon said on the site he’s proud of the team and what it has accomplished.

The news comes after the president distanced himself from Bannon following his comments in the new “Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House” book by Michael Wolff.

gettyimages 901602820 Bannon Out At Breitbart Following Dispute Over Fire And Fury

Copies of the book “Fire and Fury” by author Michael Wolff are displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on January 5, 2018 in Corte Madera, California. A controversial new book about the inner workings of the Trump administration hit bookstore shelves nearly a week earlier than anticipated after lawyers for Donald Trump issued a cease and desist letter to publisher Henry Holt & Co. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The book hit the shelves on Friday and it’s already number one on Amazon’s best-seller list.

One of Bannon’s more damning claims in the book is that a meeting between a Russian attorney and Donald Trump Junior was treasonous.

gettyimages 646401754 Bannon Out At Breitbart Following Dispute Over Fire And Fury

Donald Trump Jr. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Bannon later said he regretted his remarks and still supports Trump.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, might take Bannon’s place at Breitbart.

Bannon joined the organization in 2012.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch