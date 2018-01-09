Watch Live
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools is mourning the loss of a popular teacher who died in Mexico on New Year’s Eve.

wendy welch gofundme APS Mourns The Loss Of Popular Middle School Teacher

Wendy Welch (credit: GoFundMe)

Wendy Welch died in a car crash while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. She was a teacher at Aurora Hills Middle School.

The school says it made counselors available to talk to students who need support.

The district released this statement Tuesday evening:

“We are deeply saddened to inform our community that one of our teachers, Wendy Welch, died in a car accident over winter break. Our thoughts are with Ms. Welch’s family during this difficult time. We have offered condolences and support to her family on behalf of the APS community. We have had and will continue to have counselors available at the school for those who may need support.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Welch and her family.

