COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Wade Davis

DENVER (AP) — All-Star reliever Wade Davis would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded by the Colorado Rockies under a provision in his $52 million, three-year contract.

If he is dealt, that would trigger a full no-trade provision requiring his consent for any subsequent trades.

The deal, announced Dec. 29, calls for salaries of $16 million this year, $18 million in 2019 and $17 million in 2020. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout. The option would become a player option if Davis has 30 games finished in 2020 and is found to be healthy enough to be on the 2021 opening-day roster.

Wade Davis #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates defeating the New York Mets to win Game Five of the 2015 World Series.

Wade Davis (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Davis gets the use of a luxury suite at Coors Field if one is available.

The 32-year-old right-hander will be in line to close games for a Colorado team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009. Davis had a 2.30 ERA and 32 saves for the Chicago Cubs last year after being acquired in a trade from Kansas City.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch