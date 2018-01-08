Watch Live
Filed Under:32nd Annual Commemoration Week, Aurora, Jr., Local TV, Martin Luther King, MLK

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora kicked off a week of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations on Monday.

An exhibit as part of Aurora’s annual commemoration events in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (credit: CBS)

Officials deemed the 32nd Annual Commemoration theme as “Standing for Justice, Voices for Equality.”

The events, which include a display of King’s life, a candlelight vigil and quilt display, help celebrate his legacy.

One goal is to share King’s message with young people.

“Because they need to be part of this so this part of history doesn’t escape them,” said Barbara Shannon-Banister, the event organizer.

Thousands of people attend the events every year which is the biggest and longest-running event in honor of MLK, Jr. in the state.

LINK: 32nd Annual MLK, Jr. Commemoration Events

 

