AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora kicked off a week of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations on Monday.
Officials deemed the 32nd Annual Commemoration theme as “Standing for Justice, Voices for Equality.”
The events, which include a display of King’s life, a candlelight vigil and quilt display, help celebrate his legacy.
One goal is to share King’s message with young people.
“Because they need to be part of this so this part of history doesn’t escape them,” said Barbara Shannon-Banister, the event organizer.
Thousands of people attend the events every year which is the biggest and longest-running event in honor of MLK, Jr. in the state.
