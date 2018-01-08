By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a mild early January weekend, temperatures will stay far above normal in most areas through Tuesday. Highs in the Denver area should reach near 60° on Monday although there will very large temperature discrepancies over short distances on thanks to a mountain wave cloud. For example, the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas may not even reach 50°.

Then even warmer weather is expected in the metro area on Tuesday with highs approaching records. The record in Denver is 72° set in 1953 which seems save but we should within 5 degrees. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny and dry along the Front Range thanks to the same downslope flow responsible for the very mild temperatures.

Meanwhile in the mountains we’ll stay dry on Monday followed by occasional snow showers on Tuesday (and maybe some rain for mountain valleys and ski area base areas). Then a good chance for snow in the mountains develops on Wednesday. Winter driving conditions and possible road closures are in the forecast.

In Denver we’ll see the precipitation arrive by Wednesday afternoon when temperatures should be warm enough for rain. Then just before the precipitation ends Wednesday night we may see the rain change into snow as colder air arrives on the back side of the storm. That being said, if snow actually materializes, any accumulation would be minor but the timing could be problematic because it could happen at the tail end of the Wednesday evening commute.

