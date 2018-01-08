COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– It was the Denver Police Department versus the Denver Fire Department, but it was all for a good cause.

The first responders traded in their uniforms for hockey gear Monday.

parrish hockey 12vo frame 131 Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

Local heroes hit the ice to raise money for the family of fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, who was killed in the line of duty early in the morning on New Year’s Eve.

parrish hockey 12vo frame 635 Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $300,000 for his family. Now Denver police, fire, paramedics and Denver International Airport employees are passing pucks for Parrish.

zack parrish Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

While first responders played in a hockey tournament at DIA, volunteers walked around the rink with donation buckets.

All of the money raised during the tournament will go to Gracie Parrish and her two young daughters, the family Zack left behind.

parrish hockey 12vo frame 851 Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

The amateur players are at the heart of this fundraiser, but local pro teams are showing their support, too.

The Colorado Avalanche donated a signed team jersey for auction and Miles the Denver Broncos mascot made a special appearance.

parrish hockey 12vo frame 516 Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

Everyone in attendance remembered Zack and his commitment to his community but tried keep a positive attitude, like many say Zack would have wanted.

parrish hockey 12vo frame 438 Firefighters, Police, Paramedics Battle On The Ice For Fallen Deputy Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

LINK: GoFundMe Page For The Parrish Family

Fallen Officers Fund

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

