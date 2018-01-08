By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– It was the Denver Police Department versus the Denver Fire Department, but it was all for a good cause.

The first responders traded in their uniforms for hockey gear Monday.

Local heroes hit the ice to raise money for the family of fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, who was killed in the line of duty early in the morning on New Year’s Eve.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $300,000 for his family. Now Denver police, fire, paramedics and Denver International Airport employees are passing pucks for Parrish.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

While first responders played in a hockey tournament at DIA, volunteers walked around the rink with donation buckets.

All of the money raised during the tournament will go to Gracie Parrish and her two young daughters, the family Zack left behind.

The amateur players are at the heart of this fundraiser, but local pro teams are showing their support, too.

The Colorado Avalanche donated a signed team jersey for auction and Miles the Denver Broncos mascot made a special appearance.

Everyone in attendance remembered Zack and his commitment to his community but tried keep a positive attitude, like many say Zack would have wanted.

LINK: GoFundMe Page For The Parrish Family

Fallen Officers Fund

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.