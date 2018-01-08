COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Michaella Surat, Randall Klamser

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado college student shown on video being thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer last year is set to go on trial Monday.

web frame copy 46 CSU Student Thrown To Ground During Arrest Faces Trial

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Twenty-two-year-old Michaella Surat was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, both misdemeanors, in Fort Collins following her arrest in April.

Police say the Colorado State University student hit an officer multiple times after her boyfriend was detained outside a bar and also grabbed an officer by the throat. Authorities say force was needed to arrest her.

woman outside bar thrown down 6vo CSU Student Thrown To Ground During Arrest Faces Trial

woman outside bar thrown dow567n 6vo CSU Student Thrown To Ground During Arrest Faces Trial (credit: CBS)

The officer, Randy Klamser, was cleared of wrongdoing in June after an internal investigation. Police said he followed standard procedure.

Surat’s lawyer said she sustained a concussion and bruises.

