DENVER (CBS4) – The Beloved Community Village of tiny homes is one step away from settling into its new neighborhood.

The Denver City Council will meet on Monday night to vote to allow 16 people to move back into their homes. Those residents were once homeless.

“Being homeless, you get used to being in multiple different places, all within the same week,” said Cersilla Wolf, one of the villagers.

The village was first created six months ago at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street. It had to move across the street on Friday because of the city’s temporary zoning rules.

Beloved Community Village

Monday night’s vote should allow the residents back into those tiny homes. If approved, Mayor Michael Hancock could sign the rezoning by the end of the workweek.

Members of the community also plan to ask city councilors to change zoning laws so they don’t have to keep moving every six months.

