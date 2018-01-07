Watch Live
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol troopers say a driver drove off Interstate 270 near 72nd Avenue in Adams County.

The SUV landed in a house in the area. It happened on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the 40-year-old male driver suffered a seizure and was trapped inside the vehicle.

They say the vehicle traveled from the highway through a chain-link fence, hit a parked car and then hit the corner of the home on Lafayette Street.

No other injuries were reported. At this time, authorities believe the house was empty.

