DENVER (CBS4) – Two transit security guards will not face charges for shooting and killing a man near a light rail station in Denver last August.

light rail shooting transfer frame 0

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say the two guards fired a combined 29 shots at 43-year-old Armando Vigil on Sheridan Boulevard near 13th Avenue.

light rail shooting transfer frame 405

(credit: CBS)

The shots were fired in a 12-second timespan and hit Vigil 14 times.

According to a decision letter from Denver’s District Attorney Beth McCann, the officers were patrolling the area and found Vigil sleeping on a hill.

Picture of suspect's handgun at the scene.

Picture of suspect’s handgun at the scene. (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

They approached him and saw he had a handgun in his pocket and a magazine next to him. The officers say Vigil woke up and pointed the gun toward one of the officers. That’s when the officers began shooting.

Picture of the contents of the suspect's backpack.

Picture of the contents of the suspect’s backpack. (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Authorities later found another loaded handgun in Vigil’s backpack along with methamphetamine, heroin and a digital scale.

McCann called the shooting justified because the security officers had reason to believe their lives were in danger when Vigil pointed a handgun at them.

