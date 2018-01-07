Filed Under:Dream Chaser, Edwards Air Force Base, Local TV, NASA, Sierra Nevada Corporation

DENVER (CBS4) – The state-of-the-art Dream Chaser spacecraft has reached another important milestone.

The spacecraft was built by Sierra Nevada Corporation in Colorado. It successfully passed a test flight to space last November. The uncrewed craft made a smooth landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

NASA says the test met or exceeded all requirements in order to proceed with research, however the craft itself will not need any further flight tests.

The Dream Chaser is expected to run cargo missions to and from the space station starting in 2020.

