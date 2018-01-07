By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – In the wake of the tragic New Year’s Eve shooting death of Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, the law enforcement community wanted to show the Parrish family they are with them.

“In these times I think you see the entire community comes together. We all circle the wagons and not just the law enforcement community, but the public,” said Cmdr. Tony Lopez of the Denver Police Department.

Monday at 11am, the puck will drop on a pond-style hockey tournament between Denver police and Denver firefighters along with Denver paramedics against Denver International Airport employees.

It’s all an effort to raise money for the family. Each winner advances to a championship match against the other.

“I know it’s fun just kind of skating around on it, but throw a puck and some sticks on there, should be a good time,” said Andrew Schoedel.

Schoedel brought his family to skate at the rink at the airport. He loves the idea of this kind of tribute to the Parrish family.

“Being a part of a community that cares this much about its civil servants really means a lot,” he said. “I think it’s the kind of thing, living here, that really draws people in and keeps people here because people care, it’s not just a collection of strangers. It’s fantastic.”

The Broncos, Rockies and Avs quickly joined other organizations in sponsoring this event.

“They’re not alone. They’ll never be alone. They’ll always have their Blue Lives family behind them, supporting them,” said Lopez.

The event will be at the DEN Plaza ice skating rink located between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin hotel.

DJ Ripm is donating his time to spin music and emcee the event.

Appearances will be made by Miles from the Denver Broncos and Dinger from the Colorado Rockies.

LINK: GoFundMe Page For The Parrish Family

