By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday brought the first powder day in nearly two weeks to Colorado Ski Resorts and with clearing skies we’ll see bluebird conditions on Monday.

It’s all thanks to a fast moving storm that dropped 4 to 8 inches of snow late Saturday and early Sunday with nearly a foot reported at Crested Butte.

16 Colorado Ski Resorts Enjoy Fresh Powder, More Expected By Tuesday

A new storm is expected to bring snow back into the western mountains by Tuesday with several inches possible. Rain and snow will enter Denver’s forecast on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

