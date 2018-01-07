By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday brought the first powder day in nearly two weeks to Colorado Ski Resorts and with clearing skies we’ll see bluebird conditions on Monday.
It’s all thanks to a fast moving storm that dropped 4 to 8 inches of snow late Saturday and early Sunday with nearly a foot reported at Crested Butte.
A new storm is expected to bring snow back into the western mountains by Tuesday with several inches possible. Rain and snow will enter Denver’s forecast on Wednesday.
