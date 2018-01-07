WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Copperwood Apartments on Sheridan Boulevard near 84th Avenue.
The fire started at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say crews found light smoke and fire coming from a unit on the third flood. They say the fire started on the balcony and then spread up the wall and to the roof.
The homes next door were not affected according to investigators.
No one was reportedly hurt. A discarded cigarette butt ignited combustible material which caused the fire, said investigators.