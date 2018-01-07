NEW YORK (AP) — A water main break in one of the terminals at New York’s Kennedy Airport on Sunday added to the delays at the beleaguered airport trying to recover from the aftermath of a snowstorm that has stranded thousands of passengers.

Due to a water main break at #JFK Terminal 4 there are flight delays. Check with your airline for flight status prior to coming to the airport. [62] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 8, 2018

It was unclear what caused the water problem, which sent about 3 inches of it into the terminal’s west end. Video shows streams cascading from a ceiling and people slogging through pools of water.

International arrivals at the terminal were suspended. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said passengers who had already arrived were being taken to other terminals for processing. Departures were not impacted.

The airport was experiencing arrival delays of more than two hours.

.@JFKairport Terminal 4 update:

– No international arrivals at this time

– International departures not affected

– AirTrainJFK operating normally

– Taxis rerouted to departure level

– Traffic heavy into T4

– Passengers advised to contact their airline for flight status — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 7, 2018

Following the storm, which blasted New York on Thursday, passengers were kept on planes and waited hours to retrieve luggage as flights were delayed and cancelled, and a backup to get to terminal gates built up.

A terminal at New York City's JFK Airport was evacuated Sunday due to a water main break, adding to an already chaotic weekend at the airport as it struggled with delays after the city was hit by major winter storm. https://t.co/gjwD1EDbEy pic.twitter.com/utjYZwAtb6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2018

Carlos Koester, 52, was in New York for week with his wife and two teens and just wanted to get home to Brazil.

“We love New York, but now we are stuck here. It’s frustrating. The storm caught us and now we have been stranded here for 13 hours,” Koester told the Daily News on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)