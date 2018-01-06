Filed Under:Get Air At The Silo, Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — A 20-year-old woman died from injuries suffered at a trampoline park Thursday afternoon.

Family members who spoke with CBS affiliate KREX confirmed Ciara Romero passed away.

ciara romero deceased trampoline death from gofundme Woman Dies From Injuries At Trampoline Park

Ciara Romero (credit: GoFundMe)

Emergency crews were called to Get Air At The Silo in Grand Junction following a report that someone had fallen “from a great height” at the facility.

trampoline1 Woman Dies From Injuries At Trampoline Park

(credit: Youtube/Get Air At The Silo)

Signs posted at the Get Air building and notices posted on its website state the business is closed until further notice.

The incident may involve an attraction called the Silo Cave. Participants climb approximately 75 feet and then drop down attached to a bungee cord.

State investigators told KREX that all similar free fall devices within Colorado are being shut down indefinitely as part of the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Romero’s family.

 

 

