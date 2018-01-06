By Melissa Garcia

DENVER — Police are investigating after two fathers were gunned down in the RiNo Art District Friday Night.

Sadly, one of the victims’ own sons found his father lying shot to death on the pavement.

“I was in disbelief that it was my dad,” said Brandon Nellis, the oldest son of Guillermo Ornelas, 43.

Ornelas, along with his friend who family members identified as Refugio “Wolfie” Herrera, 38, were both shot to death outside of the Welcome Inn bar on Chestnut near 38th.

“Rage and pain was going through me,” Nellis said. “And I was just yelling out, mad, furious.”

Nellis said the father of three was a jokester, always there for him and his brothers.

“He tried to make sure we were alright, even if it was his last 20-dollars. He would give it to us or go buy us food if we needed it,” he explained.

The spot where his dad enjoyed playing pool became the place where his life ended.

#UPDATE Shooting at 3700 Blk Chestnut is now a homicide investigation. 2 adult male victims. No suspect info at this time — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 6, 2018

“I just want to thank him for giving me three boys who he helped me make,” said Emma Nellis, Ornelas’ ex-wife.

Family members said Herrera, leaves behind four daughters, and a son.

Now the Ornelas boys have to move on without the man who helped raise them.

Police have yet to release any information on a suspect or a motive.

It’s unknown if exterior surveillance cameras at the business are functional.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the Guillermo Ornelas family.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.