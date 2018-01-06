By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) — Saturday was the official start of the 112th annual National Western Stock Show.

It’s a money-maker with a nearly $100 million impact on Denver’s economy.

We had a chance to catch up with 8-year-old Alex, he came to the stock show to the see the rodeo, and his mom says he been getting ready for it.

“He’s been stocking up on the cowboy hat and the cowboy boots and all of that stuff,” said Crystal Aragon.

The rodeo is a big draw at the event.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the rodeo because it’s fun to watch them,” said Abigail Westin.

She was there with Kelly Aragon who enjoys the rodeo too, but it’s not her favorite part of the event.

“I like to go see the pets and stuff and all the horses, that’s my favorite part,” Kelly said.

Not only do you get to*see the animals, but kids young and old get a chance to spend some time with them too.

“We love to see the horses and the cows and take the kids out to see the petting zoo and everything,” said Crystal.

A whole level dedicated to kids, another dedicated to adults and another to the animals.

A schedule of events can be found at www.nationalwestern.com/schedule/

