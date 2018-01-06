OXFORD, Ohio (CBS4) — The University of Denver hockey team had almost 30 more shots on goal Friday night, but lost to Miami of Ohio 4-3.

DU outshot Miami 47-19.

The RedHawks scored just more than a minute into the contest and never relinquished the lead in spite of DU’s onslaught.

“Special teams were huge and we didn’t come back hard enough to our net,” Denver coach Jim Montgomery told denverpioneer.com. “Their first two goals are rebound goals and they’re beating us to the net. Our effort and intensity for 98 percent of this game was really good and it shows how slim the margin of error is. If you want to be successful, we can’t have guys thinking that the play is done. You have to play right to the whistle.”

Miami broke a five-game winless streak against the Pioneers. RedHawk freshman forward Casey Gilling, with two goals and an assist, tallied a career-high three points in the win.

Miami (9-8-2, 4-4-1-0 NCHC) built a 3-1 lead at 4:25 of the third period when Gilling scored on a power play.

Denver was down 4-2 when it pulled goalie Tanner Jaillet with less than five minutes remaining. Dylan Gambrell took the opportunity to score his second goal of the night to bring the Pios within one.

According to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, DU ranks second nationally in shots on goal per game, averaging more than 36

Blake Hillman also had three assists for DU (11-6-4, 5-4-2-1), which has won twice in its last seven games.

Miami hosts Denver again Saturday night.