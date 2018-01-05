Filed Under:Federal Boulevard, Local TV, Park Place Apartments, Westminster, Westminster Police Department

By Rick Sallinger

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Westminster police are investigating a bizarre gunfight that ended with an SUV crashed into someone’s apartment at 92nd and Federal Boulevard. Investigators are searching for another vehicle that was involved.

Officers found a man inside the crashed SUV who had apparently turned a gun on himself. A woman inside had also been shot but survived.92nd and federal shooting 6map frame 884 SUV Crashes Into Apartment Complex, Man Found Dead Inside

The crash happened just after midnight at the Park Place Apartments.

Police investigator Cheri Spottke told CBS4, “We do know that there were two vehicles involved possibly exchanging gunfire… we have a deceased male and an additional female suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Two others inside the crashed SUV were not injured. Police questioned them but those details have not been released.

The three people inside the apartment when the SUV crashed were not hurt.

Some neighbors like Joshua Lee knew something very bad had happened.

“I was on the porch smoking and I heard a big crash and i saw a bunch of cops coming,” he said.

Police say neither car involved in the incident was associated with the apartment complex.

Lee said this was too close too home.

“It’s crazy… I’m just glad it wasn’t closer.”

The only description of the vehicle that got away is a dark-colored SUV.

