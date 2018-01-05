By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s first tiny home village was relocated this week, following requirements handed down by the city to relocate every 180 days.

The village was moved 200 feet across an alleyway to a new address that remains near 38th and Walnut.

“We’ve been displaced for a few days now,” said Amanda Lyall, a village resident.

Lyall was just one of many residents living in the 11 tiny home units, who were asked to pack up temporarily for the move.

“We can’t come back until everything is back together, and the city gives us the stamp of approval for occupancy,” Lyall said.

CBS4 first reported on the pilot program in March, when a temporary zoning application was submitted to the City of Denver.

The staircases and ramps to the tiny homes were removed for the move. Taken by forklift, the move cost more than $25,000.

The move took more than six hours, not including reassemble of the stairs and ramps.

In order to get the ramps and stairs back on the homes, volunteers have been asked to help. Volunteers could help reassemble the units during a volunteer window of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Please, please, please come help us,” Lyall said. “We have already been displaced, obviously, because this is housing homeless people. Having to be displaced again is not a blast. The sooner we can get this done, the better. We would appreciate any help we can get, greatly.”

Volunteers are asked to email Cole Chandler before attending at ColeDChandler@iCloud.com.

Chandler said this move was only temporary, as the land is slotted for redevelopment by the end of 2018.

“We want to find a long-term home for this village, we don’t want to have to move this village every six months,” Chandler said.

